Look for Shares of Whirlpool Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.32% Rise

Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $145.55 to a high of $147.56. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $146.27 on volume of 85,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Whirlpool Corp has traded in a range of $103.81 to $163.64 and is now at $147.65, 42% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

