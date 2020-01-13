Look for Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.66% Rise

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.60 to a high of $29.76. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $29.71 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Weyerhaeuser Co have traded between a low of $22.35 and a high of $30.28 and are now at $29.99, which is 34% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

