Look for Shares of Wex Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.01% Sell Off

Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $211.13 to a high of $217.39. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $216.46 on volume of 184,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Wex Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $161.96 and a high of $234.95 and are now at $211.88, 31% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

