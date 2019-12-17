MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Look for Shares of Westrock Co to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.49% Rise

Written on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 12:58pm
By Amy Schwartz

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.84 to a high of $41.57. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $41.50 on volume of 109,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Westrock Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $43.51 and a 52-week low of $31.94 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $41.51 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Westrock Co on October 16th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.75. Since that recommendation, shares of Westrock Co have risen 11.3%. We continue to monitor WRK for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: rebounders westrock co

Ticker(s): WRK

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

www.mysmartrend.com | 522: Connection timed out

Error 522 Ray ID: 54726fe49939ed97 • 2019-12-18 16:15:49 UTC

Connection timed out

You

Browser

Working
San Jose

Cloudflare

Working
www.mysmartrend.com

Host

Error

What happened?

The initial connection between Cloudflare's network and the origin web server timed out. As a result, the web page can not be displayed.

What can I do?

If you're a visitor of this website:

Please try again in a few minutes.

If you're the owner of this website:

Contact your hosting provider letting them know your web server is not completing requests. An Error 522 means that the request was able to connect to your web server, but that the request didn't finish. The most likely cause is that something on your server is hogging resources. Additional troubleshooting information here.

Cloudflare Ray ID: 54726fe49939ed97 Your IP: 198.217.114.33 Performance & security by Cloudflare