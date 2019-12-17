Look for Shares of Westrock Co to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.49% Rise

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.84 to a high of $41.57. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $41.50 on volume of 109,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Westrock Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $43.51 and a 52-week low of $31.94 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $41.51 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Westrock Co on October 16th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.75. Since that recommendation, shares of Westrock Co have risen 11.3%. We continue to monitor WRK for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.