Look for Shares of Wells Fargo & Co to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.79% Sell Off

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.61 to a high of $26.65. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $26.60 on volume of 13.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Wells Fargo & Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.11 and a high of $54.75 and are now at $25.85, 3% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.61% lower and 3.75% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wells Fargo & Co and will alert subscribers who have WFC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.