Look for Shares of Wells Fargo & Co to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.05% Sell Off

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $46.74 to a high of $47.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $47.18 on volume of 6.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Wells Fargo & Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $43.34 and a high of $54.75 and are now at $47.16, 9% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% lower and 0.85% lower over the past week, respectively.

