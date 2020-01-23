Look for Shares of Webster Finl to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 6.34% Sell Off

Webster Finl (NYSE:WBS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.76 to a high of $49.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $51.33 on volume of 561,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Webster Finl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.25 and a 52-week low of $42.29 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $49.25 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

