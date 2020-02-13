Look for Shares of Wayfair Inc- A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.80% Sell Off

Wayfair Inc- A (NYSE:W) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $91.64 to a high of $94.62. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $95.39 on volume of 744,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wayfair Inc- A have traded between a low of $78.61 and a high of $173.72 and are now at $92.04, which is 17% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.