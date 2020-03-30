Look for Shares of Wayfair Inc- A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.78% Sell Off

Wayfair Inc- A (NYSE:W) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $43.61 to a high of $49.63. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $44.56 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Wayfair Inc- A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Wayfair Inc- A in search of a potential trend change.

Wayfair Inc- A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $166.40 and a 52-week low of $21.70 and are now trading 107% above that low price at $45.01 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.45% lower and 7% lower over the past week, respectively.