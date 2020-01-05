Look for Shares of Wayfair Inc- A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.02% Sell Off

Wayfair Inc- A (NYSE:W) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $119.70 to a high of $127.46. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $122.30 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Wayfair Inc- A has traded in a range of $21.70 to $166.40 and is now at $122.78, 466% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 5.6%.