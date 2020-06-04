Look for Shares of Wayfair Inc- A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 38.28% Rise

Wayfair Inc- A (NYSE:W) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $64.18 to a high of $76.47. Yesterday, the shares gained 38.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $52.73 on volume of 6.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Wayfair Inc- A has traded in a range of $21.70 to $166.40 and is now at $70.01, 223% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Wayfair Inc- A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Wayfair Inc- A in search of a potential trend change.