Look for Shares of Wayfair Inc- A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 14.85% Rise

Wayfair Inc- A (NYSE:W) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $88.61 to a high of $103.88. Yesterday, the shares gained 14.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $90.16 on volume of 3.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Wayfair Inc- A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $166.40 and a 52-week low of $21.70 and are now trading 377% above that low price at $103.46 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wayfair Inc- A and will alert subscribers who have W in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.