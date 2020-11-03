Look for Shares of Waters Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.70% Sell Off

Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $185.73 to a high of $191.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $186.98 on volume of 176,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Waters Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $185.73 and a high of $255.21 and are now at $187.47. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

