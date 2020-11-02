Look for Shares of Walker & Dunlop to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.07% Rise

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $77.93 to a high of $78.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $77.79 on volume of 64,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Walker & Dunlop share prices have been bracketed by a low of $49.49 and a high of $78.79 and are now at $78.69, 59% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% higher and 1.07% higher over the past week, respectively.

