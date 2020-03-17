Look for Shares of Walgreens Boots to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 5.77% Rise

Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $43.52 to a high of $48.12. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $47.85 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Walgreens Boots have traded between a low of $40.52 and a high of $71.88 and are now at $47.68, which is 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

