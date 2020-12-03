Look for Shares of Wal-Mart Stores to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 7.82% Sell Off

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $105.20 to a high of $110.81. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $112.73 on volume of 8.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Wal-Mart Stores share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $125.38 and a 52-week low of $96.53 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $106.41 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.