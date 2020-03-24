Look for Shares of Wal-Mart Stores to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.64% Sell Off

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $111.31 to a high of $117.37. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $111.89 on volume of 5.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Wal-Mart Stores. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Wal-Mart Stores in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Wal-Mart Stores has traded in a range of $96.53 to $128.08 and is now at $112.40, 16% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.