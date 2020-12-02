Look for Shares of Vulcan Materials to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.54% Sell Off

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $143.51 to a high of $143.72. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $146.06 on volume of 309,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Vulcan Materials and will alert subscribers who have VMC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Vulcan Materials share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $152.49 and a 52-week low of $103.47 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $141.92 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.