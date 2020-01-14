Look for Shares of Vonage Holdings to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.15% Rise

Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.57 to a high of $7.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $7.64 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Vonage Holdings share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.01 and a high of $13.75 and are now at $7.83, 12% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vonage Holdings on September 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $11.36. Since that call, shares of Vonage Holdings have fallen 32.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.