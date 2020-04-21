Look for Shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 7.37% Sell Off

Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $121.85 to a high of $130.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $132.07 on volume of 526,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Vmware Inc-Cl A has traded in a range of $86.00 to $206.41 and is now at $122.85, 43% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% lower and 0.85% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Vmware Inc-Cl A and will alert subscribers who have VMW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.