Look for Shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.39% Rise

Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $155.23 to a high of $158.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $156.89 on volume of 622,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A have traded between a low of $128.69 and a high of $206.41 and are now at $156.05, which is 21% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% lower and 0.7% lower over the past week, respectively.