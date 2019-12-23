Look for Shares of Vista Outdoor to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.58% Sell Off

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.39 to a high of $7.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.50 on volume of 71,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vista Outdoor have traded between a low of $4.30 and a high of $12.29 and are now at $7.49, which is 74% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% lower and 2.35% higher over the past week, respectively.

