Look for Shares of Visa Inc-Class A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 7.39% Sell Off

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $135.76 to a high of $142.79. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $139.80 on volume of 10.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Visa Inc-Class A on March 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $182.99. Since that call, shares of Visa Inc-Class A have fallen 19.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Visa Inc-Class Ahas traded in a range of $135.76 to $214.17 and are now at $135.98. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.