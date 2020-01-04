Look for Shares of Visa Inc-Class A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.33% Sell Off

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $153.12 to a high of $157.95. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $158.15 on volume of 5.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Visa Inc-Class A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Visa Inc-Class A in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Visa Inc-Class A has traded in a range of $133.93 to $214.17 and is now at $155.67, 16% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.