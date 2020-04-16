Look for Shares of Visa Inc-Class A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.10% Sell Off

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $163.33 to a high of $168.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $165.28 on volume of 8.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Visa Inc-Class A and will alert subscribers who have V in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Visa Inc-Class A have traded between a low of $133.93 and a high of $214.17 and are now at $162.66, which is 21% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.