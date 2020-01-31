Look for Shares of Visa Inc-Class A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.04% Sell Off

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $200.10 to a high of $203.98. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $201.78 on volume of 3.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Visa Inc-Class A and will alert subscribers who have V in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Visa Inc-Class A have traded between a low of $133.30 and a high of $210.13 and are now at $201.89, which is 51% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.