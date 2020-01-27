Look for Shares of Visa Inc-Class A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.40% Sell Off

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $199.10 to a high of $200.25. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $204.21 on volume of 3.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Visa Inc-Class A has traded in a range of $133.30 to $210.13 and is now at $202.14, 52% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Visa Inc-Class A on October 17th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $178.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Visa Inc-Class A have risen 14.8%. We continue to monitor V for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.