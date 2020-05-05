Look for Shares of Vertex Pharm to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.70% Rise

Vertex Pharm (NASDAQ:VRTX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $264.80 to a high of $268.18. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $259.45 on volume of 629,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Vertex Pharm has traded in a range of $164.07 to $277.22 and is now at $269.18, 64% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

