Look for Shares of Vertex Pharm to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.36% Rise

Vertex Pharm (NASDAQ:VRTX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $230.31 to a high of $239.40. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $233.59 on volume of 550,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Vertex Pharm has traded in a range of $163.68 to $239.40 and is now at $233.45, 43% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% higher and 0.87% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Vertex Pharm and will alert subscribers who have VRTX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.