Look for Shares of Varian Medical S to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.35% Rise

Varian Medical S (NYSE:VAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $142.88 to a high of $144.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $142.75 on volume of 134,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Varian Medical S has traded in a range of $103.92 to $149.85 and is now at $144.16, 39% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.