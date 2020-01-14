Look for Shares of Vanda Pharmaceut to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.25% Sell Off

Vanda Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:VNDA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.45 to a high of $15.28. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.15 on volume of 361,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vanda Pharmaceut have traded between a low of $11.83 and a high of $31.30 and are now at $14.80, which is 25% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Vanda Pharmaceut and will alert subscribers who have VNDA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.