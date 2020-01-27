Look for Shares of Valero Energy to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.59% Sell Off

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $85.66 to a high of $86.87. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $86.95 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Valero Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $101.99 and a 52-week low of $69.44 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $85.61 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

