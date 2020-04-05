Look for Shares of Us Bancorp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.29% Sell Off

Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.83 to a high of $34.33. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $34.65 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Us Bancorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $61.11 and a 52-week low of $28.59 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $34.17 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.