Look for Shares of Unum Group to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 7.24% Sell Off

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.19 to a high of $15.95. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.79 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Unum Group share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.58 and a high of $36.84 and are now at $15.61, 63% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

