Look for Shares of Unum Group to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.87% Sell Off

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.78 to a high of $30.55. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.11 on volume of 900,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Unum Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.29 and a 52-week low of $24.71 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $30.41 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

