Look for Shares of Universal Hlth-B to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.81% Sell Off

Universal Hlth-B (NYSE:UHS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $141.20 to a high of $144.94. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $143.33 on volume of 91,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Universal Hlth-B have traded between a low of $112.79 and a high of $157.79 and are now at $141.73, which is 26% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% higher and 0.13% lower over the past week, respectively.