Look for Shares of Universal Hlth-B to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 7.01% Rise

Universal Hlth-B (NYSE:UHS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $99.67 to a high of $106.56. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $103.76 on volume of 323,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Universal Hlth-B have traded between a low of $65.20 and a high of $157.79 and are now at $105.86, which is 62% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

