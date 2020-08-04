Look for Shares of Universal Hlth-B to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 7.01% Rise

Universal Hlth-B (NYSE:UHS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $99.67 to a high of $106.56. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $103.76 on volume of 323,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Universal Hlth-B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $157.79 and a 52-week low of $65.20 and are now trading 62% above that low price at $105.86 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Universal Hlth-B. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Universal Hlth-B in search of a potential trend change.