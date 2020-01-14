MySmarTrend
Look for Shares of Universal Displa to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.20% Sell Off

By Shiri Gupta

Universal Displa (NASDAQ:OLED) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $213.85 to a high of $218.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $215.56 on volume of 68,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Universal Displa have traded between a low of $92.11 and a high of $230.32 and are now at $215.66, which is 134% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Universal Displa on October 25th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $176.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Universal Displa have risen 23.8%. We continue to monitor OLED for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

