MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Look for Shares of Universal Displa to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.00% Sell Off

Written on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 12:56pm
By David Diaz

Universal Displa (NASDAQ:OLED) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $183.56 to a high of $187.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $186.83 on volume of 141,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Universal Displa. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Universal Displa in search of a potential trend change.

Universal Displa share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $230.32 and a 52-week low of $99.02 and are now trading 88% above that low price at $186.25 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Keywords: rebounders universal displa

Ticker(s): OLED

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.