Look for Shares of Universal Displa to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 4.86% Rise

Universal Displa (NASDAQ:OLED) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $202.68 to a high of $213.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $204.68 on volume of 224,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Universal Displa share prices have been bracketed by a low of $78.78 and a high of $230.32 and are now at $212.65, 170% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Universal Displa on October 25th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $176.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Universal Displa have risen 15.0%. We continue to monitor OLED for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.