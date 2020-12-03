Look for Shares of Unitedhealth Grp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 7.25% Sell Off

Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $256.77 to a high of $272.23. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $259.24 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Unitedhealth Grp have traded between a low of $208.07 and a high of $306.71 and are now at $258.96, which is 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

