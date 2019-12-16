Look for Shares of Unitedhealth Grp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.38% Rise

Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $287.06 to a high of $289.62. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $287.81 on volume of 145,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Unitedhealth Grp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $208.07 and a high of $289.62 and are now at $289.43, 39% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Unitedhealth Grp on October 15th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $235.46. Since that recommendation, shares of Unitedhealth Grp have risen 21.2%. We continue to monitor UNH for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.