Look for Shares of United Therapeut to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.62% Sell Off

United Therapeut (NASDAQ:UTHR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $90.02 to a high of $96.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $92.61 on volume of 425,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

United Therapeut share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $128.94 and a 52-week low of $74.31 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $93.36 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

