Look for Shares of United Parcel-B to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.87% Sell Off

Written on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 12:46pm
By David Diaz

United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $96.77 to a high of $99.32. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $98.06 on volume of 6.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, United Parcel-B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $82.00 and a high of $125.30 and are now at $97.38, 19% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for United Parcel-B and will alert subscribers who have UPS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

