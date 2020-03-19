Look for Shares of United Parcel-B to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.66% Rise

United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $98.01 to a high of $103.65. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $101.85 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

United Parcel-B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $125.30 and a 52-week low of $82.00 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $102.89 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

