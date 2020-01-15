Look for Shares of United Parcel-B to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.02% Rise

United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $117.27 to a high of $117.67. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $117.22 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of United Parcel-B have traded between a low of $92.65 and a high of $125.30 and are now at $118.15, which is 28% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% higher and 0.02% higher over the past week, respectively.