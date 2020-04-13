Look for Shares of United Natural to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 5.31% Rise

United Natural (NASDAQ:UNFI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.79 to a high of $10.56. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $10.27 on volume of 458,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, United Natural share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.00 and a high of $13.92 and are now at $10.52, 110% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.4%.

