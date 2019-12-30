Look for Shares of Under Armo-C to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.39% Sell Off

Under Armo-C (NYSE:UA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.12 to a high of $19.22. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $19.30 on volume of 91,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Under Armo-C and will alert subscribers who have UA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Under Armo-C have traded between a low of $15.05 and a high of $24.55 and are now at $19.13, which is 27% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% lower and 0.49% higher over the past week, respectively.