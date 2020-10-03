MySmarTrend
Look for Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.21% Sell Off

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 1:04pm
By Amy Schwartz

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $224.31 to a high of $248.52. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $248.15 on volume of 366,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ulta Beauty Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ulta Beauty Inc in search of a potential trend change.

Ulta Beauty Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $368.83 and a 52-week low of $222.00 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $225.77 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Keywords: rebounders ulta beauty inc

Ticker(s): ULTA

